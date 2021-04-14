Jane Seymour to Lead Irish Mystery Thriller ‘Harry Wild’ for Acorn TV

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV is turning to Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Jane Seymour to lead and executive produce their upcoming Irish thriller Harry Wild.

Created and co-written by David Logan (Lost Christmas), the series is set to debut sometime in 2022 will include eight 60-minute episodes. Harry Wild follows Seymour’s character, Harriet “Harry” Wild, a retired English professor who finds herself at life’s crossroads.

Following a mugging that leaves her shaken up, Harry agrees to recover at the home of her son, senior police detective Charlie. While there, she discovers she has a knack for investigating and finds herself unable to keep from meddling in the cases her son brings home.

Despite Charlie’s objections, Harry gets involved in his current murder case when she notices the crime follows a pattern from a well-known play. When she successfully catches the killer by putting herself in harm’s way, she discovers a new lease on life — though Charlie isn’t entirely on board.

“From the first moment I read the script, I fell in love with Harry Wild and am beyond excited to head to Ireland and step into the role of this very curious and passionate retired professor,” Seymour said in a statement released to the press. “Acorn TV continues to lead the way in producing original series with strong female leads, so I’m thrilled to partner with them and my friends at Dynamic Television to make this fun new series.”

Production for Harry Wild is slated to begin in May 2021, where filming will take place in Dublin, Ireland. Seymour recently starred in Netflix’s The Kominsky Method alongside Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin.

Harry Wild, Coming 2022, Acorn TV