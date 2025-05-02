Jane Seymour‘s sharp, feisty professor turned private detective Harry Wild returns for a fourth season of murder mysteries set in Ireland. A year has passed on the show and Wild/Reid, the agency she shares with 18-year-old fellow sleuth Fergus Reid (Rohan Need), is thriving.

In addition to Harry Wild, Seymour has a new unscripted series, Relative Secrets. According to Acorn, each episode investigates an American family’s darkest mystery, aiming both to solve the mystery and explore how it shapes that family today. Colorful characters, rich cultural context, and dramatic twists and turns abound in every tale, each of which connects the American family to their UK heritage. Seymour serves as host and oversees the overall investigation, which is led by archaeologist Natasha Billson.

Seymour gives us a preview of the upcoming season of Harry Wild.

After watching Season 4’s Harry Wild, it seems fair to say that Harry and Fergus are becoming pretty famous.

Jane Seymour: Harry and Fergus are getting pretty well known, yes. There’s an episode this season where they discover just how famous they are. And [dodgy pub buddy] Welsh Glenn [Paul Tylak] is trying to make money out of that.

Can you tell us about several of the dangerous cases the partners get involved in? The first two episodes (both premiering on May 5) are certainly creepy.

Their cases are getting more thrilling and more dangerous every season! I don’t want to give away any plots, but the first episode is a very thrilling one and involves a serial killer who decides his victims on the flip of a coin. Harry, by her nature, always gets to the bottom of things but she’s put a few people away by now and maybe…that will come back to haunt her. Especially with somebody as dangerous as the coin toss killer.

The second episode is an unusual whodunnit set in a convent where there is no talking allowed — even after a nun dies by hanging! Was it strange to work with all those characters not saying a word?

It’s a really creepy, haunted episode set in a Catholic silent order convent. It was truly terrifying for Harry and Fergus, but for us as actors, it was a terrific experience. The skill those actors brought to their roles was so impressive. They acted with their expressions and body language, and it was challenging but all the more enjoyable for it.

Can you tease a few more storylines?

I don’t want to spoil the fun, but in the episode where Harry and Fergus realize their fame, they meet their fans and then somebody dies in a very unexpected way and, of course, they have to solve it. There’s also an episode where Harry gets to do what I love doing so much — dancing! Who doesn’t love murder on the dance floor?

How would you describe Harry these days? How has she evolved?

Harry has a let a lot of people into her life, from Fergus and his crazy family to Welsh Glenn and his crazy family. She’s getting on terrifically with her [newly promoted Guardia aka police detective] son Charlie [Kevin Wild] and even her daughter-in-law Orla [Amy Huberman]. Charlie is now pretty used to her turning up and solving his cases now. Resigned to it, one might say. But they still have sparks now and then, especially with Charlie being in a more senior position. She’s still independent and sassy and brilliant, all of those things we love about Harry, but she’s softened and allowed her life to be filmed with a lot of love. Of course, she’ll always suit herself and she’ll always be right.

Speaking of love, what is happening with her romance with the certainly good-looking detective Harry Benedict (Lochlann O’Mearain)?

I’d say Harry is very fond of the very handsome and charming Harry B, but they are two very independent people and life may throw a few challenges at their romance.

What’s doing with Fergus this season?

Under Harry’s guidance, and with his own terrific attitude, Fergus is growing into an exceptional young man who’s about to start university. She’s gifted him with a love of books as well as a love of detective work. They really are the best of friends and partners.

How are things going between young Fergus and Harry’s niece Lola (Rose O’Neill)?

Season 4 will see some emotional moments for Fergus and Lola. They’re two young people very much in love, but as with all young people, they have different life ambitions. There might be a few tears shed this season, but there’ll also be plenty of heartwarming moments.

Is the show still fun for you? On screen, you always seem to be having a good time.

It is, for all the reasons I mentioned but also because Rohan and I get on so fabulously. We love the material as well though. There are plenty of clever mysteries, but it’s the poignant moments with family and the funny moments we have in script that keep it such fun. When Welsh Glenn is delivering a line, we usually have to have several takes because we’re all in stitches watching him. It’s the best show to work on.

Is the show still filmed in Ireland? Having filmed all over the world, how does Ireland fit in?

It is all filmed here, and it is so wonderful, on and off screen. Our crews and cast there are so talented and really, our only problem now is everybody wants to film in Ireland, so we have to compete to get people. But we do get them, because working on Harry Wild is sought after, people see it as a happy, family set. And off screen, I’ve made so many wonderful friends here. I literally just said we possibly have a better social life in Ireland than we do at home.

Have you became a real fan of cozy crime mysteries?

I’ve always loved all kinds of mysteries, and I suppose there’s part of me that’s very close to Harry in real life. But it’s really her connection to literature that I love and share, and her using that to solve crimes. Myself and my sister Annie are quite similar in that way, we love a good Shakespeare reference.

Is there anything else you’d like to say about the season?

We can’t wait to come back, and we cannot wait for you all to see it. I think our fans are going to love it!

Finally, I hear you’re working on a new project Relative Secrets, Acorn’s first unscripted series, described as a hybrid true crime and genealogy series. Do tell.

Now, in addition to solving cleverly crafted mysteries on Harry Wild, I get the chance to uncover real family unknowns. As we all know, reality is often much stranger than fiction – I can’t wait to dive in.

Harry Wild, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, May 5, Acorn