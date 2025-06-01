‘Harry Wild’ Renewed for Season 5: Everything We Know

Ready to get Wild again? Acorn TV has renewed Harry Wild for a fifth season, meaning Jane Seymour’s title character still has many onscreen crimes to solve.

In the cozy mystery series, Harriet Wild is a retired literature professor who finds a second act as a private investigator, and her partner in investigation is the young sleuth Fergus Reid (Rohan Nedd).

In a recent TV Insider interview, Seymour said Harry Wild is “the best show to work on,” explaining that she and Rohan “get on so fabulously” and that Paul Tylak has the cast “in stitches” in his role as Welsh Glenn.

“We love the material as well, though,” she added. “There are plenty of clever mysteries, but it’s the poignant moments with family and the funny moments we have in script that keep it such fun.”

And now the fun is set to continue for a fifth season. Read on for more details on the upcoming episodes.

Has Harry Wild been renewed for Season 5?

Yes. Ahead of the show’s Season 4 finale, Seymour announced at the 2025 ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, May 31, that Acorn TV has renewed Harry Wild for a fifth season, per TVLine.

What will happen in Harry Wild Season 5?

The official Season 5 synopsis teases that Harry is “back with her most sensational and thrilling ride yet, including murder mysteries in the world of whiskey-making, theatre and musical-tattoos, not to mention a gang of middle-aged lady burglars and a murder close to home.”

In a statement, per TVLine, Seymour said: “I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to bring Harry Wild to life for another season and am excited for her to solve a new batch of layered mysteries deeply rooted in literature with my castmates.”

Who will star in Harry Wild Season 5?

There’s been no mention of casting changes, so we can imagine that Nedd and Tylak will return alongside Seymour in Season 5 and that Kevin Ryan (Charlie Wild), Rose O’Neill (Lola Wild), and Aoife Mulholland (Orla Wild) will join them.

“It has been so rewarding to work with everyone on this production, and I’m thrilled to embark on another season with my Acorn TV family,” Seymour added in her statement.

When will Harry Wild Season 5 premiere?

No premiere date has been announced yet. But TVLine reports that production on Season 5 will kick off later this year in Dublin, Ireland, and that the season will consist of six episodes.

Harry Wild, Season 4 Finale, Monday, June 2, Acorn TV