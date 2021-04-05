‘Schitt’s Creek’: After the Awards Show Love, Will There Be a Movie?

Schitt’s Creek finally got the recognition it deserved after it ended, so wouldn’t it make sense to bring it back for more?

The Canadian comedy, which premiered in 2015 and won over U.S. fans on Pop TV up until its series finale on April 7, 2020, has walked away with numerous awards at the latest of the big ceremonies honoring TV and its performances. In fact, before Schitt’s Creek took home two SAG Awards (Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Catherine O’Hara) on April 4, Sarah Levy (who played town resident and café owner Twyla) joined other cast members in expressing interest for a movie.

“I keep hearing about a movie!” Levy said while appearing on People, EW & TNT’s pre-show. “This remains to be seen, but I’m here for it if that’s the case.”

Her brother Dan Levy, who co-created Schitt’s Creek with their father Eugene Levy, didn’t rule out the possibility after they swept the comedy categories at the 2020 Emmys. “If there is an idea that ever pops into my head worthy of these wonderful people, it has to be really freakin’ good at this point, because this is a really nice way of saying goodbye,” he said. “Fingers crossed that we get a really good idea coming into our heads at some point soon.”

There may be even more push for some sort of follow-up to the series — a movie, a limited series, or whatever works — given its recent award success. In addition to those wins at the Emmys and SAG Awards, Schitt’s Creek won Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy at the 2021 Golden Globes. O’Hara won the five major acting awards this year: for the three aforementioned shows as well as the TCA Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

Celebratory fruit wine on us at the Café Tropical! Congratulations to the ensemble of @SchittsCreek 🥂 #sagawardspic.twitter.com/bU2iQpmQNK — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) April 5, 2021

But like Dan Levy said, there’s also a pressure now to live up to the hype and quality of the comedy’s final season. (There is, after all, a reason Schitt’s Creek won those awards: It went out on a high note.)