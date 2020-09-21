Will There Be a 'Schitt's Creek' Movie After Its Emmys Sweep?

Schitt's Creek certainly went out on a high note, both storyline-wise (David and Patrick's wedding!) and awards-wise.

The Canadian comedy from Eugene Levy and son Dan Levy swept the comedy categories at the 2020 Emmys, a first for the awards show. And with that success and its impressive run, of course everyone's hoping to get more from the Rose family.

"This is the best way we could have ended the show," star and co-creator Dan Levy, who took home the most Emmys Sunday night (four for acting, writing, directing, and executive producing), said after the show. "So if there is an idea that ever pops into my head worthy of these wonderful people, it has to be really freakin' good at this point, because this is a really nice way of saying goodbye."

But he hasn't ruled that out, adding, "Fingers crossed that we get a really good idea coming into our heads at some point soon," because he'd like to work with everyone again.

The series certainly ended in such a way that we'd love to see what's next for the characters. Johnny (Eugene Levy) and Moira (Catherine O'Hara) left the titular town for California, David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid) got married and stayed put, and Alexis (Annie Murphy) moved to New York.

Last night, Schitt's Creek took home the Emmy for Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (O'Hara), Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Eugene Levy), Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Dan Levy), Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Murphy), Writing for a Comedy Series (Dan Levy), and Directing for a Comedy Series (Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy) Sunday night.

During the Creative Arts Emmys in the week leading up to the primetime virtual event, the series that aired on Pop TV also took home wins for Casting for a Comedy Series and Contemporary Costumes. Its nine wins (after receiving 15 nominations) were the second-most for a show, with Watchmen taking home 11.

You can stream all six seasons of Schitt's Creek on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video (via IMDb TV), and CW Seed.