Schitt's Creek? More like Schitt's Sweep!

The Canadian comedy just swept the major comedy categories at the 2020 Emmy Awards, and as the telecast showed, some of the cast and crew were gathered (masked) to await the results in Canada. The series also took home two awards during the Creative Emmys (Casting and Contemporary Costumes), setting a record for most wins in a season for a comedy. It's also the first basic cable series ever to win in the category.

And after Ron Cephas Jones (Guest Actor in a Drama, This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series, #FreeRayshawn) were the first father-daughter duo to take home Emmys in a year, Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy became the first father-son acting duo to win in the same show. Furthermore, it was the first comedy or drama to sweep all four acting categories!

With Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy winning their #Emmys tonight, that means our little Canadian show is the first comedy OR drama to ~ever~ sweep all four acting categories, and that is absolutely wild 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/fEUnaLoDBr — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 21, 2020

First, Catherine O'Hara won for Lead Actress (over The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, Dead to Me's Christina Applegate, Insecure's Issa Rae, Dead to Me's Linda Cardellini, and black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross).

Then, Eugene Levy took home the award for Lead Actor (over The Good Place's Ted Danson, Ramy's Ramy Youssef, The Kominsky Method's Michael Douglas, Black Monday's Don Cheadle, and black-ish's Anthony Anderson).

Next, Daniel Levy won for Supporting Actor (over The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Tony Shalhoub, The Kominsky Method's Alan Arkin, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Sterling K. Brown, Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, Ramy's Mahershala Ali, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andre Braugher, and The Good Place's William Jackson Harper).

Annie Murphy took home Supporting Actress (over The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Alex Borstein, Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Marin Hinkle, GLOW's Betty Gilpin, The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden, Insecure's Yvonne Orji, and Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong).

And finally, Schitt's Creek took home the Emmy for Comedy Series (over The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dead to Me, The Good Place, Insecure, The Kominsky Method, and What We Do in the Shadows).

Daniel Levy also won for writing and, with Andrew Cividino, for directing.

Now go stream Schitt's Creek on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video (via IMDb TV), or CW Seed!