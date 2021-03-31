The Grammy Awards Announces Date for 2022 Ceremony

The Grammy Awards organizers have announced that next year’s event will take place live on Monday, January 31, at The Staples Center in Los Angeles. The ceremony, set to air 8-11:30pm ET on CBS, will also be available to stream live on Paramount+.

It’s music to everyone’s ears that the show is preparing for a return to normalcy after a year of lockdowns, quarantines and virtual awards ceremonies. January is the traditional month for the ceremony, which this year was delayed until March 14 due to the pandemic.

The venue for the 2021 show was switched from the Staples Center stage to the Los Angeles Convention Center. The live audience was downscaled considerably to scattered tables filled nominees and guests. Artists took turns playing on a central stage, with only five acts at time reportedly gathering in the area at once, and with everyone adhering to strict COVID protocols.

Despite, or perhaps because of, the restrictions, the show was considered somewhat successful, although its ratings showed a sharp drop in viewership over the previous year. It was a historic night for women, including Beyonce, who won four awards to become the most decorated woman in Grammys history with 28 awards, and Taylor Swift, who became the first woman to win Album of the Year three times, this year for folklore.

The 2020 ceremony, just before the pandemic swept the world, was a somber event following the tragic death of Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

