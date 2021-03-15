Grammy Awards 2021: Record-Breaking Women, Unusual Acceptance Speeches, and More Buzzy Moments (VIDEO)

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, in stark contrast to last year’s somber mood following the sudden and tragic death of Kobe Bryant, felt like a private party viewers were invited to at home. Because there wasn’t much information out prior to the show in terms of ceremony details, it wouldn’t have been a surprise if the broadcast was a a train wreck. But the night, much of which took place outside of the Los Angeles Convention Center with social distancing standards implemented, turned out to be a varied night of big and intimate performances, and one major historic moment (Beyoncé! Taylor Swift!).

In short, there were plenty of buzzy moments and, below, we round them up.

Lizzo’s Presenting Faux Pas

A big winner at last year’s ceremony, Lizzo kicked things off on a hilariously awkward note when she let the b-word slip on live TV. Despite, or because of, the colorful language, it was hard to be anything but charmed.

Beyoncé & Taylor Swift Make Grammy History

It was a big night for women as Beyoncé and Taylor Swift broke records with their wins at the annual ceremony. Beyoncé became the most decorated woman at the Grammy’s (she took home four trophies: Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Savage” with Megan Thee Stallion; Best R&B performance for “Black Parade”; and Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl”), and Swift, became the first female performer to win Album of the Year three times with folklore.

Billie Eilish Gives Thanks to Megan Thee Stallion

After winning the award for Record of the Year, Billie Eilish, in a charming impromptu speech, could only give thanks to fellow nominee Megan Thee Stallion, who she said deserved the award.

Megan Thee Stallion Is Rendered Speechless (Twice)

Megan Thee Stallion emotional accepting speech made me teary. Congrats on winning the best new artist #GRAMMYs#MeganTheeStallion#grammys2021pic.twitter.com/xUk2g185wM — Aria (@aria_is_chicc) March 15, 2021

Winning two awards during the televised portion of the ceremony, Megan Thee Stallion was rendered speechless both times. Overcome with emotion, her first moment was solo before she took to the stage with collaborator Beyoncé, who sent her over the edge during their acceptance for Best Rap Song.

Harry Gets Censored

Winning the award for Best Pop Solo Performance, Harry Styles gave his acceptance speech early on in the evening. While the audio seemed to cut out at one point, it becomes clear that he said something not safe for CBS, which lead to a little light censoring.

Exes Reunite

📹 | Taylor Swift and Harry Styles share a conversation in the audience at the #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/cuE6hqC0JL — Taylor Swift News (@tswiftnzmedia2) March 15, 2021

Fans of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles couldn’t help but take note of the former couple’s reunion behind the scenes. All appears to be civil between the night’s winners, who enjoyed a conversation between performances and awards presentations.