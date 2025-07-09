The race is on for red king crab when Deadliest Catch returns for Season 21 on August 1. The popular Discovery Channel series once again hits the rough waters of the Bering Sea as it follows crews risking life and limb for their next big haul.

As TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek video shows, below, there is danger ahead for Jake Anderson. Plus, there is news of the long-awaited return of Keith Colburn after his worrying medical drama last season.

As the network teases, in Season 21 a “gold rush-style race ignites among the Dutch Harbor fleet. The search is on where they brave unforgiving 50-foot seas to reach abandoned Adak Island, venturing farther west than anyone has dared in over 30 years and beyond the bounds of rescue.”

This comes after a dramatic Season 20 that brought some serious medical emergencies, crew clashes and mechanical issues aboard. Given the early details of what’s to come, we can expect much of the same as “the crews face extreme conditions and major ship malfunctions that put them in serious life-threatening situations, leaving the fleet at the mercy of the tumultuous western Bering Sea.”

TV Insider’s exclusive video, above, features what’s in store during the Season 21 premiere on August 1 (the show is moving to Friday nights), Sig Hansen and Jonathan Hillstrand kick off their adventure by traveling to Alaska’s Adak Island based on chatter about giant king crab in the area. Hansen, known for helming the Northwestern, co-captains the Time Bandit alongside Hillstrand where the two legends spark a gold rush.

“It is unforgiving out here in the West,” Hansen says in the first promo above, in a tease that sets the scene for what’s to come in Adak Island. We get a look at Mother Nature’s fury and how she doesn’t make the season easy with millions of crab and billions of dollars for the taking. Hillstrand describes the rollercoaster ride ahead where, “one moment it’s heaven, the next moment hell.”

One of the crew has a massive gash on his head with another someone getting burned by fire, driving home the risk involved. The clip also hints to a harrowing situation where there was a plea to put the camera down. Words “Abandon All Hope” come on amid some dramatic footage including one with Jake Anderson wearing an oxygen mask and a Mayday distress signal. Calls for Jake come on the radio. There looks to be chaos on the Titan Explorer that forces Anderson and crew to abandon ship.

Discovery confirmed the return of Keith Colburn after much speculation regarding his health. The Wizard captain collapsed and lost consciousness on board last season. His brother Monte took him to Saint Paul Harbor where Colburn was flown to Anchorage for medical assistance and tests.

He revealed he had a transient ischemic attack (TIA) or mini-stroke. It turned out the 62-year-old didn’t want to end his career like that and is back for more. Rounding out the confirmed captains this season are: Steve “Harley” Davidson on the Southern Wind, Rick Shelford, who is joined by third-generation fisherman Sophia “Bob” Nielsen on the Aleutian Lady.

Deadliest Catch Season 21 premiere, August 1, 8/7c, Discovery Channel