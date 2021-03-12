Grammys 2021: Everything You Need to Know About the March 14th Ceremony

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards are finally here, after a date change from January 31 to March 14. Things will look a little different this year, due, of course to the pandemic — the cause of the setback — but the show, and its steady drumbeat of controversies, will go on.

Below, we break down everything you need to know about music’s biggest night, from who’s being featured to what protocols have been put in place.

When & Where

The awards ceremony is set to broadcast on CBS at 8/7c p.m., and will also be available to stream live and on demand via ViacomCBS’s new platform, Paramount+.

The venue has switched from the Staples Center stage to the Los Angeles Convention Center. It will also broadcast live from additional venues.

The Host

The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah! And we couldn’t be more excited.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said when the hosting gig was announced.

Who’s Performing?

Performers for the ceremony include Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift.

Who Are the Nominees?

We have you covered — well, the Grammy Awards do. For the complete list, go here.

Who’s Presenting?

Presenters include box office managers, bartenders and others workers from some of the shut-down venues across the country, including New York City’s Apollo Theater, Nashville’s The Station Inn, and Los Angeles’s Troubadour and Hotel Café.

What Are Some of the New Protocols?

Executive producer show, Ben Winston, toldThe Hollywood Reporter that the show has three COVID experts aboard. The show is “building a beautiful room in the round, and there’ll be five stages. … For 45 minutes, we will be with … five artists and they’ll play, one after the next. They’re all safe because they’ve all come in from a totally different entrance. Our host, Trevor Noah, is in the middle of all that with the viewer — because that’s where the cameras will be. After 45 minutes, we clear out and the next five artists will come in.”

Enjoy!

2️⃣ days away from the #GRAMMYs! ✨ #GRAMMYPremiere Ceremony 3 p.m. ET stream live on https://t.co/MpWf94An3A

✨ #GRAMMYLive 6:30 p.m. ET on our Facebook page

✨ The GRAMMY Awards 8 p.m. ET on @CBS

✨ #GRAMMYLive Wrap Show 12 a.m. ET on our Facebook page pic.twitter.com/qV4Zhjka4g — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 12, 2021

63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Sunday, March 14, 8/7c, CBS