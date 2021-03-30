‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Trailer: June Demands Justice (VIDEO)

“I ask for justice,” June (Elisabeth Moss) says at the end of the trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4. And oh, does she deserve it after what she’s gone through in the totalitarian society of Gilead, where fertile women (Handmaids) must serve as reproductive surrogates for Commanders.

In the new episodes (three drop on the premiere day, April 28), she “strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges,” Hulu teases in the synopsis. “Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.”

“Ms. Osbourne, if you were returned to Gilead, would you be subject to danger of torture or risk to your life or a risk of cruel and unusual treatment or punishment?” someone asks June, and we see just that happening to her in the trailer.

But she’s not the only one risking significant pain (and death); anyone who helps her is as well. That’s because in leading the rebellion, June is “public enemy No. 1 in Gilead,” so there’s good reason to be worried about just how long she might survive.

And what of her loved ones, including her husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and their daughter. “How can I face him?” June worries. “Everything that has happened to her is because of me.”

But what about June’s relationship with Nick (Max Minghella)? He can’t let her go and the two do reunite. “Freedom agrees with you,” he tells her. They’re not free yet, she says.

Watch the video below for more of what to expect in Season 4, including someone getting pushed off a roof (?!).

The series, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, also stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger.

The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, April 28, Hulu