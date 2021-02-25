Elisabeth Moss Goes Rogue in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 First Look (VIDEO)

Gilead is in tatters as the resistance continues to take root in Season 4 of Hulu’s hit series The Handmaid’s Tale.

The show returns Wednesday, April 28 with three new episodes, and a just released trailer show’s what’s in store as June, played by Elisabeth Moss, goes her own way while fighting the fascist regime.

Already renewed for Season 5, this 10-episode chapter in the dystopian series sees June facing new challenges as her quest for justice and revenge consume her.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, the series, created by Bruce Miller, also sees the return of Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Bradley Whitford, and more.

Don’t miss the dramatic first look below, and make sure to catch The Handmaid’s Tale when it returns for Season 4 this spring.

The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, April 28