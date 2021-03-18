Maya Rudolph to Star in Apple TV+ Comedy From Alan Yang & Matt Hubbard

Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to an as-yet-untitled comedy series starring Maya Rudolph.

TheSaturday Night Live alumna is teaming up with Emmy winning creators Alan Yang (Master of None) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock) for the half-hour series.

While project details are scarce, we do know that Rudolph’s character is Molly, a woman who leads a seemingly perfect life until everything is upended when her husband leaves her with…$87 billion.

Yang and Hubbard serve as writers for the series and executive produce alongside Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, and Danielle Renfrew Behrens who work under the Animal Pictures banner. Dave Becky will also executive produce on behalf of 3 Arts. Universal Television will serve as the project’s studio.

Rudolph’s other recent TV credits include voice roles in Big Mouth, Bless the Harts, and Big Hero 6: The Series. She also played the judge on NBC’s Mike Schur comedy The Good Place.

This series reunites Yang with Apple TV+, with whom he recently collaborated on the award-winning Little America. His other credits apart from Little America and Master of None include Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, and Foreverwhich he worked on with Hubbard and Rudolph. Hubbard’s TV credits include Parks and Recreation, Superstore, and Joey among others.

The new show joins Apple TV+’s growing slate of comedies including Ted Lasso,Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Dickinson, and Central Park, among others.