Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Loot Season 2 Finale, “We Shouldn’t Exist.”]

Loot‘s second season has come to a close, but just as some storylines come to a satisfying point, more questions and uncertainty abound, particularly for billionaire Molly (Maya Rudolph) and her coworker Arthur (Nat Faxon).

Skating around the will-they-won’t-they dynamic since Season 1, Molly finally decided to admit her feelings to Arthur, going to his house in the middle of the night. When she revealed that she’d rather explore their mutual attraction than be held back by the fact that they’re colleagues and good friends, the pair shared a sweet kiss.

The only problem? Arthur was still in a relationship with Willa (Hayley Magnus), who came to the door just after the pair broke away from one another. Upset over Arthur’s apparent rejection, Molly asked her assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) to take her far away. It seemed that they were jet-setting to Korea where he was offered an acting gig, but will Molly and Arthur ever resolve the romantic tension surrounding them?

“I definitely think it was a long overdue time coming,” Rudolph tells TV Insider. “There’s only so much flirting you can handle. It just felt like the air needed to be let out of the room. Something needed to happen,” she adds, noting the tension leading up to Molly and Arthur’s long-awaited kiss. “But what was nice is you have the complication of Willa and both of them being people who were previously married and trying to dance around this idea of do I want another relationship and do I want to complicate the relationship I already have with this person.”

As Rudolph says, Molly and Arthur have “a friendship and a good one. So, just like everything in life, it’s terribly complicated.”

When it comes to hope for the future, Faxon says, “I think Molly and Arthur are two people that gain a lot from each other in all good relationships. You sort of play to each other’s strengths and you lean on each other for certain things. I think Arthur provides Molly with a stabilizing force in her life. And I think Molly provides some excitement for Arthur. And so I think they truly are made for each other.”

For now, he says, “They just can’t figure out how to line up and how that’s all going to coincide at the same time. But I hope that there is a happy ending for the two of them.”

Ultimately, that’s up to the series showrunners Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang, who are certainly fans of the pairing. “They’re all things we’ve talked about,” Yang notes about exploring the duo’s romance further. “We love Molly and Arthur together. I think Maya and Nat have great chemistry together. They’ve known each other for decades and onscreen it’s just a fun opposites-attract kind of story.”

Only time will tell how the show handles things as Loot awaits a Season 3 renewal. Stay tuned for possible updates and relive every hilarious Season 2 moment from the series anytime on Apple TV+.

Loot, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Apple TV+

