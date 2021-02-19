Have Your First Look at Rose Byrne’s ‘Physical’ on Apple TV+ (PHOTO)

It’s TCA’s Winter press tour and Apple TV+ is taking part in the festivities with a first look at their upcoming dramedy Physical, above.

Set to launch sometime this summer on the streaming service, the 10-episode series created by Annie Weisman stars Rose Byrne (Mrs. America) as Shiela, a dutiful suburbanite supporting her controversial husband’s bid for state assembly.

At the same time, this 1980s San Diego housewife is being quietly tortured by her predicament. Behind closed doors, she has her own darkly funny take on life while also battling personal demons directly related to her self-image.

Looking for an outlet, she finds release for these struggles through the world of aerobics. The show tracks her transformation from an overlooked enabler into a confident lifestyle guru when she decides to merge her new love of exercise with the growing videotape technology of the time.

Starring alongside Byrne are Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, and Ashley Liao.

Physical, Coming Summer 2021, Apple TV+