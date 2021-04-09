Relive Season 1 of ‘Game of Thrones’ With HBO’s 10th Anniversary Marathon

Kate Hahn
Winter is coming…back. This month marks 10 years since the debut of the acclaimed HBO fantasy drama Game of Thrones.

The April 10th Season 1 marathon will remind you why the world fell in love with the twisty saga, based on the bestselling novels by George R.R. Martin.

Set in an imaginary kingdom, Westeros, where power-hungry noble families vie for the Iron Throne, the series’ heart is loyal and honorable House Stark.

In the premiere, patriarch Ned Stark (Sean Bean) is asked by his old friend King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) to become his chief adviser. The move will bring tragedy for the Stark siblings, including aspiring knight Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), rebellious Arya (Maisie Williams), and romantic Sansa (Sophie Turner).

Meanwhile, Ned’s bastard son Jon Snow (Kit Harington) — no spoilers! — ponders joining the force that protects the kingdom from monsters beyond the Wall.

Game of Thrones, Season 1 Marathon, Saturday, April 10, 10am/9c, HBO2

