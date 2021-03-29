All the ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs Currently in the Works at HBO and HBO Max

HBO’s Game of Thrones may have ended in 2019, but George R.R. Martin is hardly done. The network has announced that the fantasy writer and creator of the TV series has signed a reported eight-figure deal spanning five years to develop more content.

Martin, whose hit TV show was an adaption of his A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy series, is already executive producing a handful of prequels that currently in various stages of development. In fact, he has so much going on, we decided it was time to put all his network projects in one place. Below, the six GoT-related series believed to be in the works at HBO and HBO Max.

House of the Dragon

Set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, this series, based on Fire & Blood, will tell the story of House Targaryen (from which sprang the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke) 300 years before the events of GoT. The show’s events will lead into the Dance of the Dragons, otherwise known as the Targaryen civil war. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik serve as co-showrunners on the project, which stars Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine, and Matt Smith among others.

10,000 Ships (working title)

This series takes place around 1,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of Dorne’s founder, Nymeria of House Martell. Fans of the original series may recall the name Nymeria was given to Oberyn Martell’s (Pedro Pascal) daughter (Jessica Henwick), and to Arya Stark’s (Maisie Williams) dire wolf.

9 Voyages (working title)

Reportedly about nautical adventurer Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka the Sea Snake, the series is a spinoff of House of the Dragon. Steve Toussaint, who has been cast as Corlys in House of the Dragon, could feature in this project.

Flea Bottom Series

This untitled project would place the action in and around the slums of King’s Landing, where characters like Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) and Gendry Baratheon (Joe Dempsie) started out.

The Tales of Dunk and Egg

Based on Martin’s novellas, this adventure series would put Duncan the Tall and Aegon V Targaryen at the center of the action. Known as Dunk and Egg, their stories take place 90 years before the events seen in Game of Thrones. The characters were mentioned in Thrones by Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), who praises the men’s success as Knights in the Book of Brothers. The Tales of Dunk and Egg stories from Martin include The Hedge Knight (1998), The Sworn Sword (2003), and The Mystery Knight (2010), all of which were condensed into a single book in 2015 under the titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Animated Series

No details about this project are out, but whispers of an animated drama have been rumbling around for some time. Unlike the live-action constraints other Thrones series might face, this animated project wouldn’t have any bounds, allowing it to push the limits of creativity.