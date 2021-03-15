The 2021 Oscar Nominations Are Here: Daniel Kaluuya, Frances McDormand, Viola Davis, and More
The awards season is well underway, now that the 93rd Academy Awards have been announced. Famous spouses Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were up bright and early to help unveil the 2021 nominees.
This year’s ceremony, to be held April 25 on ABC, will switch things up, as expected, due to COVID-19 restrictions. It will feature a simulcast from various locations, As of yet, no host has been announced. (Last year’s ceremony had no official host and let’s just it went…OK.)
Below, check out the full list of 2021 nominees.
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Live Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States v. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Original Song
“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
International Feature Film
Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vidas, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Animated Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmaggedon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Documentary Short
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7