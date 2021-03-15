The 2021 Oscar Nominations Are Here: Daniel Kaluuya, Frances McDormand, Viola Davis, and More

The awards season is well underway, now that the 93rd Academy Awards have been announced. Famous spouses Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were up bright and early to help unveil the 2021 nominees.

This year’s ceremony, to be held April 25 on ABC, will switch things up, as expected, due to COVID-19 restrictions. It will feature a simulcast from various locations, As of yet, no host has been announced. (Last year’s ceremony had no official host and let’s just it went…OK.)

Below, check out the full list of 2021 nominees.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States v. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Original Song

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vidas, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Animated Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmaggedon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Documentary Short

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7