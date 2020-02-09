Watch Chrissy Metz, Elton John & More of the Oscars 2020 Performances (VIDEO)
The 92nd Academy Awards kicked off with a flurry of excitement as Janelle Monáe opened this year's event with Billy Porter in musical performance based on this year's nominees. It marked the beginning of many great musical moments throughout the evening.
Below, we're rounding up all of the major numbers from Idina Menzel's Frozen 2 extravaganza to This Is Us star Chrissy Metz's first Oscar appearance. Watch them and let us know what you thought about these musical moments in the comments.
*Note: performances are being added throughout the evening
Idina Menzel Performs "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 with AURORA and other Elsas
And now all week we'll be singing 🎶Into the unknowwwwnnnnnnn🎶Stunning #Oscars performance by @idinamenzel and friends from around the world. pic.twitter.com/fEN9gfZeyj
— ABC (@ABCNetwork) February 10, 2020
Chrissy Metz Sings "I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough
Chrissy Metz performing “I’m standing with you” at #TheOscars #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CMo1u26jb1
— Epic Movie Page (@EpicMovieClips) February 10, 2020
Janelle Monae & Billy Porter Open the 2020 Oscars With Musical Medley (VIDEO)
Plus, Steve Martin and Chris Rock took the stage for a few jokes, including one about host-less awards shows.
Randy Newman Performs "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4
.@RandyNewman takes the #Oscars stage to delight us with "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away." ☁️ pic.twitter.com/RDC5aDUxZR
— ABC (@ABCNetwork) February 10, 2020
Cynthia Erivo Sings "Stand Up" from Harriet
Queen 👑 @CynthiaEriVo you are a SUPERNOVA ✨ mind blowing performance on that stage! #TheOscars pic.twitter.com/N3JedsHQON
— Chris Blake (@ChrisBlakeCole) February 10, 2020
Elton John Performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman
#EltonJohn at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fvECjpjbkA
— jalisha turner (@pinkyopink) February 10, 2020
Billie Eilish and Finneas Sing "Yesterday"
billie eilish DID THAT #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xmhooS605v
— sebastian (@ssbstiann) February 10, 2020