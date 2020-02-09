Watch Chrissy Metz, Elton John & More of the Oscars 2020 Performances (VIDEO)

The 92nd Academy Awards kicked off with a flurry of excitement as Janelle Monáe opened this year's event with Billy Porter in musical performance based on this year's nominees. It marked the beginning of many great musical moments throughout the evening.

Below, we're rounding up all of the major numbers from Idina Menzel's Frozen 2 extravaganza to This Is Us star Chrissy Metz's first Oscar appearance. Watch them and let us know what you thought about these musical moments in the comments.

*Note: performances are being added throughout the evening

Idina Menzel Performs "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 with AURORA and other Elsas

Chrissy Metz Sings "I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough

Randy Newman Performs "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4

Cynthia Erivo Sings "Stand Up" from Harriet

Elton John Performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman

Billie Eilish and Finneas Sing "Yesterday"