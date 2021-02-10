Award shows have had to adapt due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that means delaying ceremonies and adjusting formats.

New details have now emerged about what to expect from the 2021 Oscars, honoring the best in film from the past year on April 25. (It had originally been scheduled for February 28.) The Academy is “prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate,” a spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre.”

We’ll have to wait for additional details, including who will host. But perhaps we can look at the 2020 Emmys as a possible template for the Oscars. Host Jimmy Kimmel and several winners and presenters were present at the Staples Center, while others participated remotely.

As previously announced, Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh will produce the event. “The upcoming Oscars is the perfect occasion for innovation and for re-envisioning the possibilities for the awards show. This is a dream team who will respond directly to these times,” Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement at the time.

“Because of the extraordinary situation we’re all in, there’s an opportunity to focus on the movies and the people who make them in a new way, and we hope to create a show that really FEELS like the movies we all love,” Collins, Sher and Soderbergh added.

2021 Academy Awards, Sunday, April 25, ABC