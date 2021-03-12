‘Wynonna Earp’ Star Tim Rozon Explains How Doc’s Past Informs His Move Against Amon

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 4, Episode 8 of Wynonna Earp, “Hell Raisin’ Good Time.”]

Vampire and gunslinger Doc Holliday’s (Tim Rozon) past plays a key role in the ending of the March 12 episode of Wynonna Earp — even if he’s not the one to benefit.

In “Hell Raisin’ Good Time,” serial killer Rotten Jack (think of a scarecrow with a pumpkin head) is on a warpath. The secretive Black Badge Division wants demon hunter Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) to bring it in alive, but shenanigans ensue, and the demon hunter delivers the innards of the head to the agency in a bag. Before Rotten Jack is taken off the board, however, demon Amon (Noam Jenkins) — who’d been collecting bets on the next victims — locks everyone inside his bar and saves himself … until Doc hands him over to the demons whose lives he put on the line to do as they please.

“It goes back to Season 1 and [the witch] Constance Clootie. Doc was hell-bent on revenge for being trapped in that well for 130 years and then it was Wynonna who took the vengeance on Clootie,” Rozon tells TV Insider. “We never really talked about it, but he never got the closure of the revenge. He understands how important it is for the demons to get their own vengeance, so he let them [have it].”

Amon isn’t on Doc’s besties list before that anyway, considering the demon hooked up with the gunslinger’s love, Wynonna. (The exes are estranged, due to her shooting a man in the back, which is against his code.) “Maybe [handing him over is] Doc’s way of getting back at Amon [for that],” Rozon acknowledges.

Doc also quit working for the bar owner earlier in the episode, which the actor attributes to his decision to let go of the past. He doesn’t want to answer to anyone or be the boss of anyone either (like the demons who previously looked to Amon). “He’s looking for a future,” Rozon says.

In delivering Amon to the demons, Doc also keeps the half-angel side of Wynonna’s sister Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) a secret. Amon’s setup predicts Rotten Jack’s next victim is an angel, and the demon dresses her up as one. Telling the demons the bar owner rigged it all gives them something else to take out on Amon and eyes off Waverly.

“Hell Raisin’ Good Time” also offers information about the mysterious fog surrounding the town. After being in it briefly, Wynonna and Waverly temporarily lose their memories. But as friend and Black Badge’s Jeremy Chetri (Varun Saranga) reveals to Wynonna, its effects on anyone in there for too long can be catastrophic (and devastating).

One of the less fortunate victims is Jeremy’s boyfriend, Robin, who now has a new face. When soldiers took them at the end of Season 3, Jeremy asked Robin to jump out of the truck to find Wynonna (who had been dealing with the Big Bad). Robin landed in the mind-altering fog and was in it for weeks. When they pulled him out, he’d torn his own face off and completely lost his memory. Jeremy slips bits of a cure into his coffee each week, hoping it builds up over time. But for now, all he can do is watch Robin be happy with a new boyfriend.

The Syfy drama offers up Earp sister time in this episode, with Waverly joining Wynonna on her hunt so the latter knows nothing will change just because she and Nicole (Katherine Barrell) are engaged. Now if only the happy couple could convince Wynonna to reach out to Doc to fix things with him.

