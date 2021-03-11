‘Wynonna Earp’ Star Melanie Scrofano Weighs in on Wynonna and Doc’s ‘Beautiful, Honest’ Dance

Sometimes the most gut-wrenching scenes are the best ones. Such was the case with demon hunter Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano) and vampire and gunslinger Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) in the first of the Syfy drama’s final six episodes. As painful as it was when it ended, we loved it.

“It’s just such a beautiful, honest moment,” Wynonna Earp‘s Scrofano tells TV Insider of the dance the exes share.

As a result of Cupid’s spell, everyone in Shorty’s bar except for Waverly Earp (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) was feeling the love in the midseason return on March 5. And so Wynonna and Doc were able to briefly put their recent heartbreak aside — he’s upset after she recently shot a man in the back, which goes against his code. But the moment was over after the spell was lifted. For Wynonna, though, “I don’t want to let go,” she admitted before Doc walked away.

“The beauty of the way that was written was in that moment, you know it’s honest. Wynonna’s so busy covering how she feels all the time,” Scrofano says. “In that moment, she’s just caught off-guard by this flood of honesty coming back because of the glitter, the effect of it is the honesty just rushes back in and she’s just caught unaware by this rich love she has for this man.”

But at the end of the episode, Wynonna headed to the local demon bar, where she hooked up with its owner, the demon Amon (Noam Jenkins), and that had everything to do with where her head and heart are right now.

“[Amon] represents everything that Doc no longer does, so it’s like she knows she’s not pure enough for Doc so she’s just going to stain herself even more with Amon,” Scrofano explains. “Yeah, it ends up being funny but it’s so tragic. The reason she does it is so self-destructive.”

But maybe she’ll get to have some fun in the March 12 episode. After all, things are going to get trippy for Halloween, as you can see in the promo above.

It’s hard to tease the hour, Scrofano admits, beyond “the Earp sisters rediscover their bond and part of what bonds them is this crazy world.”

Sure, Purgatory may be crazy, but the town is their home. And we couldn’t love it more.

Wynonna Earp, Fridays, 10/9c, Syfy