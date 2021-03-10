America Ferrera Returns for ‘Superstore’s Upcoming Finale: First Look (PHOTO)

You thought Superstore would close its Cloud 9 doors without one last appearance from America Ferrera‘s Amy?

We thought it might, too. But, thankfully, Ferrera will return for the NBC comedy’s final farewell on Thursday, March 25, as teased in a first look photo, above. The actress starred in the show up through Season 6.

When she left the show — the storyline had her leaving her home base for a higher-up corporate position at Zephra — her narrative seemed incomplete, especially as her boyfriend Jonah (Ben Feldman) was supposed to move out West with her and she got spooked when he tried proposing.

Will her return make way for a happier ending or, at least, some closure? Either way, she’s back for the one-hour series finale installment and we couldn’t be happier. While it’s never easy to say goodbye, this announcement makes the farewell more bearable.

While there’s been talk of a possible Superstorespinoff focusing on Cheyenne (Nichole Sakura) and Bo (Johnny Pemberton), nothing has been set in stone.

Don’t miss the reunion, and stay tuned for more from executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller, and Jonathan Green, who renewed their overall deals with Universal Television last year. Spitzer is already working on an upcoming series at NBC titled American Auto. Keep an eye out for updates.

Superstore, Series finale, Thursday, March 25, 8/7c, NBC