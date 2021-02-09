‘Superstore’ Sets Closing Date as NBC Announces Series Finale

We hope Cloud 9 is stocking up on tissues, because we’re sure going to need them when Superstore closes its doors on NBC.

The comedy officially concludes its sixth and final season — a special one-hour episode — on Thursday, March 25 (8/7c).

Superstore has pulled off being both funny and relevant, as many of the nation’s most topical issues — ranging from health care, immigration, and unionization, to the plight of retail workers among — have been covered on the show.

Last season, Superstore reached more than 37 million viewers, making it one of the network’s strongest comedies. When it premiered, it was led by actress America Ferrera, who played Amy until departing during Season 6’s second episode. Original cast members who will bid viewers farewell in the finale include Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn, Nichole Sakura, Kaliko Kauahi, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, and Nico Santos.

While this may be the end for Superstore, executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller, and Jonathan Green are already gearing up for more work at NBC after renewing their overall deals with Universal Television last year. Spitzer is even working on the upcoming NBC pilot American Auto.

And it is possible that Superstore‘s legacy will live on after it was announced in December that a spinoff with Sakura’s character Cheyenne and her hubby/baby daddy Bo (Johnny Pemberton) was in the works. Stay tuned, and don’t miss Superstore‘s final episode on NBC this March.

Gearing up for its sendoff, the show from executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller, and Jonathan Green

Superstore, Series Finale, Thursday, March 25, 8/7c, NBC