What You Need to Know About Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview

It’s almost here! The highly anticipated Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, airs Sunday night, March 7, and TV Insider has everything you need to know.

First, some background. Upon moving to the U.S. last year — due in large part to the bullying of Meghan Markle by the press, which many attribute to racism — it was announced that the couple would not be returning to royal duties, and that Harry would be giving up his honorary military titles.

They are now “nonworking” members of the royal family. This is their first major interview since the Royal split.

How to Watch Oprah With Meghan and Harry:

It’s free!

Airdate: March 7, 2021

Time: 8-10 pm/ET

Where: CBS broadcast stations and online at CBS.com.

What They’ll Discuss

According to Oprah, “there is no subject that is off limits,” and the 90-minute interview is expected to cover various topics in two different segments, a solo one-on-one between Winfrey and Markle and a joint interview with Markle and Prince Harry on the back-half of the night. And it looks like there’s not much holding back, as Winfrey asks: “Were you silent, or were you silenced?” (You’ll have to watch for the answer.)

In one promo released before the interview, Markle addresses what she feels are the false narratives being released by the Palace: “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there’s an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” she says. “And if that come with risk of losing things, there’s a lot that’s been lost already.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

(True to form, just days ahead of the interview, the U.K.’s Sunday Times reported that that Markle allegedly bullied two of her staff members during her time at Kensington Palace, which Buckingham Palace says it’s investigating.)

In another promo, Prince Harry likens his and Markle’s experience in the spotlight to that of Princess Diana’s and reveals that he’s grateful they at least have each other.

How Did Oprah Get the Scoop?

Well, she’s Oprah, and she has become friendly with not just the royal couple — whose wedding she attended — but with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, who has been to Oprah’s house (reportedly to hang out and do yoga). Also, after living in Tyler Perry’s former mansion in Los Angeles, Harry and Meghan moved to Santa Barbara, California, just miles from Oprah’s estate in Montecito, Calif.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

If you can’t watch the interview — or frankly, are just over the Palace’s decidedly rigid, old-fashion ways and the subsequent infighting — don’t worry, you’ll be hearing and reading about every piece of it online and on TV!

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, Sunday, March 7, 8/7c, CBS