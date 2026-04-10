‘Today’s Craig Melvin Gets Major Gig & Special Honor Away From NBC Show

Paige Strout
Comments
Craig Melvin on the January 13, 2025, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
Nathan Congleton/NBC

What To Know

  • Today‘s Craig Melvin will be giving a college commencement speech later this year.
  • Melvin graduated from Wofford College in 2001.
  • Koda Kotb will fill in for Melvin on Today next week as he enjoys spring break with his family.

Craig Melvin is being honored with a special role off the small screen.

On Thursday, April 9, the Today host reshared a post on his Instagram Story, revealing that he will give a college commencement speech later this year. “Craig Melvin, acclaimed journalist and NBC’s TODAY co-anchor, will deliver Villanova University’s 2026 Commencement Address,” the school’s official Instagram page shared.

In addition to the commencement speech, an announcement on Villanova University’s website also revealed that Melvin will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree. The commencement will take place on Tuesday, May 19, at 2:30 p.m. ET, at Villanova Stadium in Villanova, Pennsylvania.

Melvin himself is not a Villanova alum, as he earned his Bachelor of Arts in government from Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in 2001. Before he joined NBC News and MSNBC (now MS Now) in 2011, Melvin served as an evening news anchor at a station in his hometown of Columbia, South Carolina. He later worked as a weekend anchor at the Washington, D.C., NBC caffiliate WRC, per his Today bio.

Melvin joined the Today family as a news anchor in 2018. The following year, he began co-hosting the third hour of Today alongside Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, and Sheinelle Jones, the latter of whom stepped away from the show in January to begin co-hosting the fourth hour of Today with Jenna Bush Hager.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Villanova University (@villanovau)

Following Hoda Kotb‘s exit from Today in January 2025, Melvin took over her role as Savannah Guthrie‘s co-anchor. He has held the role ever since, and continues to co-host the NBC morning show’s third hour. Last month, launched his first-ever podcast, Glass Half Full, on which he shares candid conversations with some of the biggest Hollywood and sports stars.

'Today': Craig Melvin Accidentally Reveals Jenna Bush Hager's Major New Project
Related

'Today': Craig Melvin Accidentally Reveals Jenna Bush Hager's Major New Project

“I think we live in a time where everything’s like this [snaps fingers],” he said of the podcast on the March 10 episode of Today. “I think the pendulum’s starting to swing. There’s a real audience for people who want to connect through storytelling, through laughter, through tears. And this is the perfect medium for that.”

Melvin has yet to reveal whether he will take any days off from Today for his college commencement speech. The TV personality, however, began his week-long spring break from the show on Friday, April 10.

“Speaking of tomorrow, Craig, you are heading off on a very well-deserved vacation. You’ve been holding it down here for a long time,” Guthrie said to Melvin at the top of Today‘s Thursday, April 9, episode. “So, you’re gonna have a spring break.”

She added, “And Monday, we’re gonna try a new host here. Her name is Hoda, and she’s gonna fill in for you next week. So, that will be fun.”

Weekend Today‘s Laura Jarrett and Sunday Today‘s Willie Geist filled in for Guthrie and Melvin on Friday’s episode of Today.

Today, Weekdays, 7am, NBC

Today key art
Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie

Craig Melvin

Craig Melvin

Al Roker

Al Roker

Carson Daly

Carson Daly

Full Cast & Crew

NBC

News Show

1952–

Talk

News

Public affairs

Latest Headlines

More Today ›

Today

Craig Melvin




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
1
Nancy Guthrie Kidnappers Will Likely Get Caught Soon, Says Ex-FBI Agent
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 3 Premiere
2
‘Tracker’ Sets Jensen Ackles’ Return as Russell for Season 3 Finale
Dee Valladares in 'Survivor 50' Episode 7
3
‘Survivor’s Dee Reveals Jonathan Deleted Scene That Caused Her Fight With Coach
Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin on the March 23, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
4
Hoda Kotb Sets ‘Today’ Return After Missing Savannah Guthrie’s 1st Week Back
Rachel Maddow, Sean Hannity, and Abby Phillip
5
CNN, MS NOW & Fox News’ Latest Ratings Show Big Swings