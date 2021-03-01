Oprah Says ‘No Subject Off Limits’ in First Look at Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Interview (VIDEO)

“There is no subject that is off limits,” Oprah Winfrey makes clear in one of the two teasers releases ahead of Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS PrimetimeSpecial, on Sunday, March 7.

The 90-minute highly anticipated interview is expected to cover various topics in two different segments, a solo one-on-one between Winfrey and Markle and a joint interview with Markle and Prince Harry on the back-half of the night. And it looks like there’s not much holding back, as Winfrey asks: “Were you silent, or were you silenced?” (You’ll have to watch for the answer.)

And Harry talks about a big concern: “History repeating itself.”

He likens their situation to his mother Princess Diana’s struggle in the public eye. “I’m really happy and relieved to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself,” he says.

The topics also include Markle’s transition into Royal life, the couple’s marriage, parenthood, their philanthropic causes, and how the pair are dealing with the intense public scrutiny that comes with life in the spotlight.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, Sunday, March 7, 8/7c, CBS