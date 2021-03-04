Meghan Markle Addresses Palace ‘Falsehoods’ in Promo for ‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry’ (VIDEO)

We’re just days away from one of TV’s biggest interviews in some time as Oprah Winfrey sits down on Sunday, March 7, for Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.

The Duchess of Sussex is speaking out in the latest promo released for the TV event, talking candidly with Winfrey about her experience with the Palace. “How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?” Oprah asks.

Markle paints a picture of false narratives delivered by the royal family’s office. “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there’s an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” she says.

The new preview comes days after CBS released two promos offering a glimpse at what viewers can anticipate from the sit down.

Also in the tease, Prince Harry likens his and Markle’s experience in the spotlight to that of Princess Diana’s and reveals that he’s grateful they at least have each other.

There are quite a few bombs dropped, so be sure to watch the teaser below!

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, Sunday, March 7, 8/7c, CBS