What’s Next for Oprah After Her Masterful Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interview

Meghan Markle may have wowed the world in her big TV tell-all with husband Prince Harry, but the woman asking all the questions, Oprah Winfrey, has rightfully received plaudits for her expert interviewing skills. The CBS special blew up social media and has been getting nonstop press both for the tea spilled and the person who orchestrated the spilling. Stephen Colbert even got into the act with a spoof that substituted the royal couple for President Joe Biden’s German shepherds — sent back to Delaware after one of them bit a security person in the White House — on the March 9 episode.

So, what’s next for Oprah?

Another Project With Prince Harry

Winfrey has been planning to team up with the Duke of Sussex to produce a documentary on mental health. The project was first announced two years ago on Prince Harry’s Instagram, but is believed to have been delayed to the pandemic and his and Meghan’s decision to quit palace life. It reportedly will air on Apple TV+ sometime this year.

Super Soul on Discovery+

Oprah’s new series, Super Soul, produced by OWN, premiered March 6 on Discovery+. The followup to Super Soul Sunday, it’s another interview show with the rich and famous, as well as experts in different fields. Her first guest was singer/actress Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), with Chip and Joanna Gaines up next (March 13). Other guests include: actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas (March 20); Golden Globe-winning actress Sharon Stone (March 27); American historian and Pulitzer prize-winner Jon Meacham (April 17); psychiatrist and childhood trauma expert Dr. Bruce Perry (April 24); and Emmy award-winning actress Julianna Margulies (May 1).

The Oprah Documentary

AppleTV+ announced in January that it was making a two-part biographical documentary chronicling the 25-year of history of The Oprah Winfrey Show, according to Oprah magazine, and how it changed the now-mogul’s life.

It’s part of Oprah’s multi-year Apple deal announced in 2018. Shows she currently has on the streaming service include The Oprah Conversation (where guests have included Dolly Parton and Barack Obama) and Oprah’s Book Club.

Musical Movie Version of ‘The Color Purple’

Winfrey earned an Oscar nomination for her role as Sofia in the 1985 movie, which went on to became a Tony Award-winning Broadway hit starring Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo. Now, Winfrey is co-producing a musical film version of The Color Purple for Warner Bros, along with Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones, and Scott Sanders. It reportedly will be released in December 2023.

Fans Beg Her to Interview Britney Spears

Social Media is abuzz with Britney Spears fans urging Oprah to interview the troubled pop star next in the hope that she can get her to open up. Britney remains under the conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears and the #FreeBritney movement has been very vocal on Twitter asking Winfrey to do a sit-down chat with the singer in what surely would be another blockbuster event.

Speeding Toward Another Billion Dollars

Oprah’s Harpo Productions reportedly netted $7 million from the Meghan and Harry interview, but that’s chump change for someone said to be worth $2.7B, according to Forbes. She has become a one-woman media industry, thanks to both Harpo and her TV network, OWN. She also has investments and deals with companies including Weight Watchers, Oatly and health food restaurant chain True Food Kitchen. And she shows no signs of taking her foot off the gas pedal any time soon.