Best Lines of the Week (March 5-11): ‘Were You Silent, or Were You Silenced?’

TV Insider Staff
4 Comments
Oprah with Meghan and Harry CBS
CBS

In a week full of new, gripping TV moments, none enthralled us quite as much as the Oprah with Meghan and Harry CBS special. Viewers everywhere were glued to their screens as couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke out about their end of the decision to step back from the royal family.

The drama didn’t end there, as WandaVision came to an emotional end and Matt James made some tough decisions on The Bachelor. We still got some great laughs, though, with new episodes of fan favorites Bob’s Burgers and The Amber Ruffin Show.

Keep scrolling for the best lines TV had to offer this week.

The Amber Ruffin Show Peacock NBC
Peacock

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

“Welcome to The Amber Ruffin Show, the only late night show brave enough to tell you the truth: Baby carrots are just cut up regular carrots.”

Amber Ruffin welcomes viewers with a humorous quip aimed at the “honesty” of other late night talk shows.

The Great North Fox Beef Tobin Nick Offerman
Fox

The Great North (Fox)

Honeybee: “I have to be honest: I don’t totally get curling.”

Beef: “Well, it’s an exquisite game with complexities that could fill a thousand books, so no one ever totally ‘gets it.’”

Honeybee: “Fun.”

— Beef Tobin (Nick Offerman) and his daughter-in-law, Honeybee (Dulcé Sloane) discuss their different perceptions of Beef’s favorite sport.

Bobs Burgers Louise Bob Gene Tina Fox
Fox

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Bob: “Well, I’ll be looking for old cast iron pans.”

Louise: “To use as a weapon?”

Bob: “For cooking. But as a weapon, I guess, if it came to it.”

Gene: “Like if you had to fend off a Hamburgler?”

Bob: “Maybe.”

Tina: “Just be careful, Dad.”

— The Belcher family discusses Bob’s (H. Jon Benjamin) plans to purchase a cast iron pan at the flea market.

The Bachelor Bri ABC
ABC

The Bachelor (ABC)

“You are going to be moving on to someone else, and I think that’s what makes it harder.”

— Bri after Matt sends her home and narrows the show down to the final two girls

WandaVision Elizabeth Olsen WandaVision Episode 9
Disney+

WandaVision (Disney+)

Vision: “We have said goodbye before. So it stands to reason—”

Wanda: “We’ll say hello again.”

— Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) share a tearful goodbye as the magic reality of Westfield crashes down around them.

Good Girls - Retta, Mae Whitman Ruby NBC
NBC

Good Girls (NBC)

“Well, how about we let her know that we’re going to put a hit on her hit man if he doesn’t hit our man?”

—With the Good Girls crew in a sticky situation, Ruby (Retta) takes an extreme approach to getting to the bottom of their problems.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry CBS
CBS

Oprah with Meghan and Harry (CBS)

Meghan: “I’ve advocated for so long for women to use their voice, and then — I was silent.”

Oprah: “Were you silent, or were you silenced?”

Meghan: “The latter.”

Oprah Winfrey reminds us why she is the best in the game as she gets to the root of some very serious struggles with Meghan Markle.

Ride With Norman Reedus Josh Brolin AMC
AMC

Ride With Norman Reedus (AMC)

Josh: “This just makes me really uncomfortable.”

Norman: “Yeah, I feel like Mickey Mouse is going to jump out.”

Josh Brolin and Norman Reedus react to the unique and apparently unsettling world of Hobbiton.

Marriage or Mortgage Netflix Nicole Episode One
Netflix

Marriage or Mortgage (Netflix)

“Listen, a little Dolly inspiration for today: Like she always says, it takes a lot of money to look this cheap.”

—  Nichole Holmes and Sarah Miller introduce viewers to their dynamic business relationship through their quick wit and humorous exchanges.

Resident Alien Harry Alen Tudyk Syfy
Syfy

Resident Alien (Syfy)

“Are you upset because I drugged you? I was trying to be kind. On television, the Three Stooges knock each other out with skillets.”

— Harry (Alan Tudyk) yet again tries, and clearly fails, to adapt to human society.

