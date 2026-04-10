The fun isn’t over yet for Jury Duty fans. Two bonus episodes of Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat have arrived on Prime Video to show the aftermath of Anthony Norman‘s turn as the unwitting hero of a docu-style sitcom-slash-prank show.

In them, Anthony is finally introduced to Season 1’s Ronald Gladden — with a Jury Duty twist, of course. After the two have a heart-to-heart conversation about their shared experience being at the center of such an elaborate show setup without knowing it, they discover it’s happening again. Everyone in the diner is an actor, and the whole thing is being recorded for the show. Though they are surprised, neither mind. This is old hat for both of them, at this point.

In the second, Anthony is reunited with much of the cast to have a heartwarming check-in, and he learns even more jaw-dropping intel on how they all pulled it off.

To digest the many surprises of the season, including that last one, TV Insider caught up with Anthony Norman!

The mind games kind of continued in the bonus episode with Ronald. How did it make you feel that you kind of got “got” again?

Anthony Norman: I didn’t feel any sort of way about it. I thought it was kind of funny, like, “Dang, they got me again!” And then to get “got” again with the same person that got “got” the first time, it almost makes sense, right?

Had you seen Jury Duty‘s first season before you did this? Or did you watch it after?

No, I actually hadn’t seen it before, but after, I watched it multiple times.

Were you more starstruck by meeting either Ronald, James Marsden, or Sia?

I’ll say Sia for sure. As cool as it was to meet Ronald and James, they didn’t give us a huge performance like Sia. She went out there and sang her heart out.

Would you be happy to see this series continue, or is it too much wildness to recommend this experience for anyone?

Yeah, I would love to see it happen again. I think what they’re doing here with this show, in showing that the kindness and the love that’s out there in the world, I think this is amazing. I refuse to believe that the world is as bad as we make it seem to be. I think we choose to look at the negative things, so the fact that they’re bringing light to positive things in the world, I want to see it continue.

What was it like to reunite with the cast after finally seeing the episodes?

Yeah, it was amazing. Me being from Nashville, it kind of sucks. Even though we’re going through it together, I was all the way over there. I couldn’t go to somebody’s house to watch the episodes that are releasing or anything like that. So it was just like coming home. They’re family to me. So just to get to see my family again, it was good.

Were you nervous for the red carpet premiere, or did the actors help you get acclimated to the big debut?

A little nervous, but more, to me, it just seemed like a party. We were all just having fun. We got to watch the first three episodes. It was more enjoyable than nerve-wracking.

Have you kept up with Ronald since meeting him?

Yeah, we’ve had a lot of conversations, for sure.

Now that everything has been completed, what are your final thoughts, and what are your takeaways?

I love it. I love re-watching it. It makes me feel like I’m back there again. I get to relive those moments. My final takeaway is I’m so blessed to be a part of this. A lot of people reach out saying they watch it with their family, and that they all laugh and cry together. And me being a big family guy, it means the world to me to know that I’m a part of families bonding.

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, Prime Video

– Reporting by Erin Maxwell