Watch Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s Flawless Opening Monologues From Golden Globes Past

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 12: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler speak onstage during the 71st Annual Golden Globe Award at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Sunday, February 28 kicks off the 2021 awards season with the Golden Globes ceremony, being hosted this year in both Los Angeles and New York City. And its hosts, once again, are the incomparable Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

This marks the fourth time they’ve hosted the Globes, after stints in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Or, as Fey said in their second go-around in 2014, “This is Hollywood, and if something kind of works, they just keep doing it until everyone hates it.” Though they had said 2015 would be their last time keeping the show afloat, to our delight they didn’t mean it.

Below, the complete opening monologues from their previous three ceremonies, plus some

2013: ‘You Can Smell the Pills From Here’

The 70th Golden Globe Awards was broadcast live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Fey and Poehler followed in the heels of 2012 host Ricky Gervais, who was panned for his politically incorrect monologue — and for making jokes at the expense of some of (seemingly untouchable) celebrities. Or, as Fey put it, “Ricky Gervais could not be here tonight because he is no longer technically in show business.” Of course, Gervais returned for a fairly low-key (some thought too low-key) hosting gig in 2020.

2014: June Squibb Is Put at the Top of the Heap

The 71st Golden Globes had a high-wattage list of celebrities even when compared to other awards show (we’re talking Robert Redford, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks), and the duo had a joke for almost each one of them.

2015: ‘We are so happy hosting … the 72nd and final Golden Globes Awards’

The duo had earlier announced that this would be their last time hosting the show, which bummed just about everybody out. Even Meryl Streep, introducing Best Motion Picture Drama, first lamented the news: “I’m just going to say how much are we going to miss Amy and Tina.” Turns out, of course, she spoke too soon.