The Magical World of ‘Shadow and Bone’ Comes Alive in Netflix’s First Trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix has released the first look at the highly anticipated TV adaptation of Shadow and Bone, which drops April 23 on the streaming platform.

The teaser was unveiled during an IGN Fan Fest panel with the cast and creatives. The trailer for the series, based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grishaverse novels, shows a war-torn world where people, including soldier and orphan Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), live under the threat of Shadow Fold.

Alina is trained as a part of the elite magical army comprised of soldiers known as Grisha. When she enters the Shadow Fold for herself, she’ll unleash a great magic. Her abilities capture the attention of General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), leading Alina on an adventure where it could take more than magic to make it out alive.

The cast of the eight one-hour episodes also includes Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Sujaya Dasgupta (Zoya Nazyalensky), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin), Simon Sears (Ivan), Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), Zoë Wanamaker (Baghra), Kevin Eldon (The Apparat), Julian Kostov (Fedyor), Luke Pasqualino (David), Jasmine Blackborow (Marie), and Gabrielle Brooks (Nadia).

Eric Heisserer serves as showrunner and writer. Joining him as executive producers are Stranger Things‘ Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, Dan Levine, Josh Barry, Bardugo, Pouya Shahbazian, and director Lee Toland Krieger.

Catch the exciting new trailer below, and don’t miss the action when it arrives on Netflix this spring.

Shadow and Bone, Series Premiere, Friday, April 23, Netflix