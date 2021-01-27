Netflix Releases First Images of New Fantasy Series 'Shadow and Bone' (PHOTOS)

Netflix has announced April 23 at the premiere date for fantasy drama Shadow and Bone, based on Leigh Bardugo's popular Grishaverse novels.

Shadow and Bone is set in the unlikely world of Imperial Russia, "where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be key to setting her country free," according to the Netflix statement. Expect a "monstrous threat," an elite army of magical soldiers known as the Grisha, and more, all of it shot on location in Budapest, Hungary. There are eight 60-minute episodes.

Along with the news, Netflix released first-look images of the epic's major characters. Scroll down to see who they are:

Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li)

Nina Zenik (Danielle Galligan) & Matthais (Calahan Skogman)

Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman)

Malyen Oretsev (Archie Renaux)

The Darkling / General Kirigan (Ben Barnes)

Jesper Fahey (Kit Young), Amita Suman, Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter)

Showrunner Eric Heisserer, in the same announcement, said, "You're immersed in the Grishaverse when you read, and it's our hope that both new and existing fans have that same feeling when they watch the show. The series has an incredibly passionate fanbase and we can't wait for new people to discover the magic."

Shadow and Bone, Premieres Friday, April 23, Netflix