'The Handmaid's Tale' Renewed for Season 5 Before Season 4 Is Out of the Gate

Meaghan Darwish
the handmaid's tale season 3 elisabeth moss
Hulu

Blessed be! The Handmaid's Tale has been renewed for Season 5 ahead of Season 4's arrival.

The fourth entry of the dystopian favorite is slated to return in 2021 on Hulu as June's (Elisabeth Moss) tale continues. Expect more drama as the fight for survival continues.

Season 3 was driven by June's continued resistance to the regime known as Gilead, and followed her struggle to strike back against oppressors. Episodes included several harrowing moments, and more are expected when Season 4 kicks off next year when June become a rebel leader.

Until the new episodes arrive, the cast celebrated the announcement by sharing a video message with viewers via Twitter. Catch the video below and stay tuned for additional details about The Handmaid's Tale in the months ahead.

The Handmaid's Tale, Season 4, Coming 2021, Hulu