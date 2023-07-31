The final season of Physical is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on August 2, and in TV Insider’s exclusive clip, we get to see Zooey Deschanel joining the cast of the dark comedy and bantering alongside series lead Rose Byrne.

In the footage above, we see Byrne’s Sheila Rubin’s storming into the room where a woman in a lifeguard outfit ignores her constant badgering of “excuse me’s,” only for her to spin around and ask Sheila, “What’s the “D” stand for?” Disarmed, Sheila stammers, “What?” before the woman continues, “I don’t remember there a D being there; that new?’ She points to the office sign with her name on it, noting that she’s referring to the D initial between her first and last name. She stammers again before revealing it stands for her middle name, Dale, from her father’s family. “Oh, I thought maybe it stood for divorce.” Sheila then redirects and asks her about her outfit, “Are you going for a swim.”

She corrects her and says it’s a costume and that she’s dressed as a southern belle sentenced to be a lifeguard at a public pool before quipping, “Don’t make me blow my whistle on you.”

The New Girl alum plays Kelly, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning fitness industry, and it will serve as Deschanel’s first television role since the Fox series. Season 2 additions Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, and Paul Sparks will also return.

Physical is set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego. The half-hour dark comedy follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has a darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

Physical, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, August 2, Apple TV+