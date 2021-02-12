Is ‘Younger’ Ending With Season 7? Stars Say Goodbye (PHOTOS)

It seems to be just a matter of time before it becomes official that Younger is ending with its upcoming seventh season.

So far, TV Land hasn’t made any announcements, though creator Darren Star did tell TV Insider in September 2020 they are thinking of Season 7 as a “possible” ending. But posts on social media from the stars suggest it’s no longer just possible but definite.

See Also Nico Tortorella on 2020 From Holiday Movies to Their Favorite TV Moment (VIDEO) Plus, our Holiday edition Q&A reveals some holiday plans concerning two chihuahuas & a tree that might just be a little too big.

Hilary Duff, who plays Kelsey, shared a series of Instagram stories on February 11 that come across as a farewell — including reposting some from her costar Molly Bernard (Lauren) like the one below — and a video in which she declared she’s “wrapped.” But we also know that there may be a spinoff about Kelsey — news of that being in the works broke in May 2020 — so we may see her in character again.

Debi Mazer (Maggie) also seemed to say goodbye to Younger in an Instagram post on Thursday. “If I look sad or shlumpy in this photo, it’s because I am. Last night I filmed my final scene with @hilaryduff after 7 seasons,” she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of the two of them with Sutton Foster (Liza). She also congratulated Duff on wrapping and noted she has “a little more time” with Foster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debi Mazar (@debimazar)

Whether the series does end or not, “it’s going to be a really satisfying season for everyone that’s been watching the show for the past seven seasons,” Star promised in September, adding that “a couple scenarios are on the table” for the ending with its future uncertain.

What we do know is whenever Younger does return, we’ll find out if Liza says yes to Charles’ (Peter Hermann) proposal. And that can’t come soon enough.

Younger, Season 7, TBA, TV Land