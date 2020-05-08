Hilary Duff's Kelsey May Be Leading a 'Younger' Spinoff

The world of Younger might be growing.

A spinoff from creator Darren Star centered on Hilary Duff's Kelsey may be coming to one of ViacomCBS' networks, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Paramount Network — if you'll remember, Younger almost aired its sixth season there — is a possible home for it.

Younger centers on Sutton Foster's Liza Miller, who lied about her age to get a job in the world of publishing. While early seasons had a few characters learning the truth — including Duff's Kelsey — the truth is now out.

At the end of Season 6, Kelsey nearly left the company, only for Charles (Peter Hermann) to make her an offer she couldn't refuse. She decided to stay at Millennial. If this spinoff does happen, might she try to branch off again for it? Or could it continue to follow her work at Millennial?

The Younger Season 6 finale also ended on quite the cliffhanger, with Charles proposing to Liza. (Kelsey actually interrupted the moment to accept his job offer.) We'll have to wait for the upcoming seventh season to see if she says yes — or if Liza may see a future with Josh (Nico Tortorella), someone else, or by herself right now.

Younger, Season 7, Coming Soon, TV Land