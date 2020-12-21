Nico Tortorella on 2020 From Holiday Movies to Their Favorite TV Moment (VIDEO)

There's no place like home for the holidays...which is exactly where Nico Tortorella will be this year.

Tortorella, who stars in AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond as survivor Felix, and TV Land's rom-com Younger as love interest Josh, graciously answered our holiday-themed questionnaire earlier this month, which included favorite holiday movie (an iconic '90s flick starring Tim Allen), hopes for the New Year, and more.

Following suggested coronavirus protocol, the actor says they're planning to be at home with their partner, "and a couple of chihuahuas" for the yuletide season.

And as for 2021, Tortorella wishes for: "Space, some sort of resolution with each other, for each other. I wish for freedom, whatever that means ..I wish for a new version of this world and of each other."

Check out the video above for this and more.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Season 1, AMC+.

Younger, Seasons 1—6, Hulu.