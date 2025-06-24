Being added to Netflix in 2025 helped Younger get a resurgence of popularity four years after the show came to an end. Originally airing on TV Land, the Darren Star-created series aired for seven seasons before its 2021 finale.

But now that it’s entered its successful streaming era, could there be a Season 8 coming to Netflix in the future? “I would do some sort of revival,” Star confirmed to Deadline. “It’s something I would be very excited to pursue, and just in these conversations I’ve had with the cast, it’s something they would be excited to do if the timing was right for everyone.”

He also noted that the cast, which included Sutton Foster, Nico Tortorella, Hilary Duff, and Peter Hermann, “had the most amazing chemistry with each other,” and said it was a “real delightful experience” to make the show together.

However, he also noted that he hasn’t been approached by Netflix to produce more episodes yet. A source for the streamer also told the outlet that there are “no current plans for more” episodes. Still, Star confirmed that it “would be a fun conversation to have.”

While Younger began with Foster’s character, Liza, pretending to be 26 in order to reenter the workforce, it evolved over the course of seven seasons, ultimately ending with Liza being named editor-in-chief of her ex Charles’ (Hermann) publishing company.

“I think that she’s now running the company; it’s still his company, and she’s running it,” Star said. “So I do think that there’s a lot of story; there’s a new chapter for those characters.”

He also pointed out that Liza’s romantic storyline was left “open-ended.” While the show hinted that she ended up with Josh (Tortorella) by having the final scene be a re-creation of their first meeting in a bar, there was no confirmation about what happened after they crossed paths again.