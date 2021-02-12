‘American Gods’ Sneak Peak: Bilquis Reveals to Shadow What Makes a God (VIDEO)

What makes a god? That’s a question answered by Bilquis (Yetide Badaki), in the latest episode of Starz’s American Gods.

In Episode 5, “Sister Rising,” the newly enlightened goddess of love helps Shadow (Ricky Whittle) explore notions of purpose, destiny, and identity, and in our exclusive sneak peek video, above, she reveals how her own experiences have helped her understand the role she plays.

In a stroll down a snowy street, she says, “I’ve come to believe that what others believed of me, was me. That I was the exotic fantasy in the minds of others.”

“How does something like that even happen?” Shadow asks.

“They create and identity, an image for us that serves them, they teach us to see ourselves through a veil,” she answers.

What will happen now that the veil has been lifted for Bilquis? See what she has to say.

American Gods, Sundays, 8/7c, Starz