'American Gods': Neil Gaiman on Season 3, Shadow Moon, and Shaping the Show to Be More like the Book (VIDEO)

American Gods's third season airs its second episode Sunday night, where the wild ride continues to shake up the world of Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle). Unfortunately for a guy like Shadow, who just wants a simple life, being the son of Odin (aka Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane) has him on another track, which takes a sharp turn this week when he sees that the seemingly idyllic town of Lakeside might be anything but, and he becomes a suspect in the disappearance of a teenage girl.

The drama is based on the beloved fantasy novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman, who's also the show's executive producer, and we got to chat with him about the new season and how he's shaping the show to feel more like the book. See all he has to say in the video above.

American Gods, Sundays, 8/7c, Starz.