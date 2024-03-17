12 Times Jesus Christ Graced Our TV Screens
From Jeremy Sisto to John Legend, so many different talents have stepped into the metaphorical sandals belonging to Jesus onscreen.
Scroll down for a closer look at some of the individuals who have taken on the epic role so far.
This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s The Chosen special issue, available on newsstands and for order online now at TheChosenMag.com
1
‘Chicago P.D.’: Jason Beghe Addresses Upton’s Future Ahead of Tracy Spiridakos’ Exit
2
‘9-1-1’ Heads to ‘The Bachelor’ Mansion for a Fiery Crossover
3
When Kelli Giddish’s Rollins Returns Next to ‘SVU’ & What to Expect
4
‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson’s 2004 ‘American Idol’ Audition Goes Viral
5
15 Shows Set in Ireland to Stream This St. Patrick’s Day