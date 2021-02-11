‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ Sets Production Start Date

Fire and blood will rain down on Westeros sooner rather than later as HBO’sGame of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, returns to the land introduced in George R.R. Martin’s novels.

During HBO’s Winter TCA (TV Critics Association) presentation, Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys confirmed that House of the Dragon will begin production in April.

See Also HBO Gets Another 'Game of Thrones' Sequel They just keep on coming. The reported spinoff is from George R.R. Martin's 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' novellas.

The drama details the story of House Targaryen 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, in which fellow Targaryen, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) was a key player.

Among the cast members are Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Fan favorite composer Ramin Djawadi will score the show’s episodes.

The series was created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, and Miguel Sapochnik and Condal will serve as co-showrunners. All three executive produce the project with Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, and Ron Schmidt.

House of the Dragon is just one of many Game of Thrones-related projects in the works at HBO with plans for a potential animated series, and a Tales of Dunk and Egg adaptation in development.

House of the Dragon is expected to arrive sometime in 2022.

House of the Dragon, TBA, HBO