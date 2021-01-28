The 'Game of Thrones' World Might Include an Animated HBO Max Series

Add another potential series to the expanding list of Game of Thrones-related programming.

An "adult-leaning" animated drama, "similar in tone" to the original series, is in the works — still deemed the "early stages" — at the streaming service HBO Max, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This is just the latest (possible) addition to the franchise, which started with Game of Thrones on HBO (2011-19). A prequel, House of the Dragon, was ordered straight to series in 2019, with production slated for the spring. Its cast includes Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, and Paddy Considine.

There may also be a second prequel, adapted from author George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg coming to HBO. It, too, is only in development. The novellas on which it would be based take place 90 years before his A Song of Ice and Fire.

Given the massive success Game of Thrones was for HBO — even with divisive opinions about the final season — it's no wonder we may be getting more series. It's likely just a matter of which end up being ordered and which never leave the developmental stage.