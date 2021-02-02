'GoT' Composer Ramin Djawadi Returns for 'House of the Dragon' Score

House of the Dragon, the long-awaited prequel to HBO's Game of Thrones, has announced via Twitter that composer Ramin Djawadi will return to score the upcoming series.

Djawadi has accumulated numerous accolades for his scores, including two consecutive Emmy Awards for his work on Game of Thrones in 2018 and 2019. He has scored both films and TV series, with his work ranging from shows such as Westworld and Prison Break to films such as Iron Man and Pacific Rim.

GoT fans took to Twitter to express their excitement that Djawadi would be back with his iconic compositions. Scroll down to read some of their over-the-moon posts.