An hour-long fantasy based on Game of Thrones prequel Tales of Dunk and Egg could be heading to HBO, Variety reports. The adaptation of George R.R. Martin's novellas is based on the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and Aegon V Targaryen, aka Dunk and Egg, and their stories are set 90 years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire.

Fans of HBO's original hit drama might know that Aegon V Targaryen is the grandfather of "Mother of Dragons" Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and father to Aerys II Targaryen, otherwise known as "The Mad King." Ser Duncan the Tall was referenced in Game of Thrones during a Season 4 scene in which Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) flips through the Book of Brothers with Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

"Four pages for Ser Duncan, must've been quite a man," Joffrey exclaims in the scene, noting the Knight's accomplishments and offering a glimpse into the character's storied history, which is depicted across three separate novellas. Making up the Tales of Dunk and Egg stories are The Hedge Knight (1998), The Sworn Sword (2003), and The Mystery Knight (2010), all of which were condensed into a single book in 2015 under the titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

No writer or talent are reportedly attached to the untitled project at this time, but it's sure to take shape as HBO continues to build its Game of Thrones universe.

House of the Dragon based on Martin's book Fire & Blood, is already slated for 2022 on HBO and HBO Max. Casting for that prequel series set hundreds of years before the events of Thrones has already begun with Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emily D'Arcy among the roster. The show focusing on the story of House Targaryen is co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal.