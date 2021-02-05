This Year’s Must-See Super Bowl Ads, From Wayne’s World for UberEats to Mila & Ashton for Cheetos
The ongoing pandemic has put some added pressure on Super Bowl LV, as everyone about now could use a very good game. But anticipation isn’t just running high for the matchup. While many are excited for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Bucaneers — and for the glitzy halftime show, courtesy of The Weeknd — most of America, it seems, is just as excited to see the commercials. Brands go all out for what’s traditionally one of the highest rated shows of the year, and this year, despite some big names missing, is proving to be no exception.
Happily, a whole batch of commercials, from teasers to full spots, have already been released. This year’s roundup includes a “local access message” from Wayne’s World and Cardi B, ordering local for UberEats, Matthew McConaughey feeling a little flat for Doritos, and much more. Below, no less than 17 of the fantastic new ads and teasers that you’ll see in between the grunts and passes.
Doritos’ Flat Matthew Spot
Uber Eats Orders Local With Wayne’s World and Cardi B
Amy Schumer’s Magical Mayo Transformation for Hellman’s
Tide’s Jason Alexander Hoodie
Paramount+’s Star-Studded Expedition
Mila Kunis Steals Ashton Kutcher’s Cheetos
Anheuser-Busch’s ‘Let’s Grab a Beer’
Amazon’s Alex’s Body
Bud Light Legends
Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade — Last Year’s Lemons
GM’s No Way Norway!
Vroom’s Dealership Pain
Chipotle’s Can a Burrito Change the World?
Mercari, Your Marketplace
Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer’s ‘All-Star Cast’
‘Happy’ by Michelob ULTRA
Pringles’ Flavor Stacking Space Ad
Super Bowl LV, Sunday, February 7, 6:30/5:30c, CBS