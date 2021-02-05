This Year’s Must-See Super Bowl Ads, From Wayne’s World for UberEats to Mila & Ashton for Cheetos

The ongoing pandemic has put some added pressure on Super Bowl LV, as everyone about now could use a very good game. But anticipation isn’t just running high for the matchup. While many are excited for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Bucaneers — and for the glitzy halftime show, courtesy of The Weeknd — most of America, it seems, is just as excited to see the commercials. Brands go all out for what’s traditionally one of the highest rated shows of the year, and this year, despite some big names missing, is proving to be no exception.

Happily, a whole batch of commercials, from teasers to full spots, have already been released. This year’s roundup includes a “local access message” from Wayne’s World and Cardi B, ordering local for UberEats, Matthew McConaughey feeling a little flat for Doritos, and much more. Below, no less than 17 of the fantastic new ads and teasers that you’ll see in between the grunts and passes.

Doritos’ Flat Matthew Spot

Uber Eats Orders Local With Wayne’s World and Cardi B

Amy Schumer’s Magical Mayo Transformation for Hellman’s

Tide’s Jason Alexander Hoodie

Paramount+’s Star-Studded Expedition

Mila Kunis Steals Ashton Kutcher’s Cheetos

Anheuser-Busch’s ‘Let’s Grab a Beer’

Amazon’s Alex’s Body

Bud Light Legends

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade — Last Year’s Lemons

GM’s No Way Norway!

Vroom’s Dealership Pain

Chipotle’s Can a Burrito Change the World?

Mercari, Your Marketplace

Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer’s ‘All-Star Cast’

‘Happy’ by Michelob ULTRA

Pringles’ Flavor Stacking Space Ad

Super Bowl LV, Sunday, February 7, 6:30/5:30c, CBS