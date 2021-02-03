President Biden to Sit Down for Super Bowl Pre-Game Interview

CBS will be the network to watch Sunday — whether or not you're a football fan. In addition to the big game, there's special programming planned before and after the Super Bowl.

Prior to kickoff on Sunday, February 7, President Joe Biden's first network interview since he was elected into office will air during the pregame coverage, at 4/3c. The first excerpt of Norah O'Donnell's interview will air on CBS Evening News on Friday, February 5.

President Obama began the tradition of the pregame presidential interview, with President Trump doing so as well, except for 2018 when the game aired on NBC.

Then after airing the game, CBS will have the series premiere of The Equalizer, at approximately 10/9c. Later that night, at approximately 11:35/10:35c, a special edition of A Late Show With Stephen Colbert will follow the local news, with guests Robert Downey. Jr., Tiffany Haddish, and Metallica.