The Weeknd Says His Super Bowl Halftime Show Will Be ‘PG’

The Weeknd teased his Super Bowl halftime show in a press conference Thursday, sharing some details (not too many!) about the extravaganza on Sunday, February 7.

The show will take place in a variety of spots, the Grammy-winning artist revealed, including the stands (some 20,000 fans will be allowed to view the game in person). Also, “due to the COVID and for the safety of the players and the workers, we built the stage within the stadium. We’re also using the field as well, but we wanted to do something we’ve never done before.”

And while The Weeknd has been known to utilize graphic imagery, he said, “I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home. I will still incorporate some of the storyline — it’s a very cohesive story I’ve been telling throughout this year — but definitely will keep it PG for the families.” Presumably he is referring to his hit album After Hours, a personal look at the entitled corruption that can happen being successful and living in Los Angeles.

Watch the press conference below to find out his favorite halftime performance and more.

Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, Sunday, February 7, 2021, CBS